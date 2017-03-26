While Tim Burton’s remake of classic animation Dumbo may be a dubious undertaking, Hollywood’s finest are lining up to star.

Already Eva Green and Danny DeVito have confirmed their involvement, with The Lobster's Colin Farrell now being eyed for a leading role.

According to The Wrap, the actor is in talks for the role of Holt, a widowed father of two children from Kentucky. Previously, Will Smith was wanted but dropped out last month.

Farrell was recently seen in JK Rowling’s last wizarding adventure Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and will next appear in The Beguiled and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Dumbo - which marks Green’s third film with Burton following Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows - will take inspiration from The Jungle Book, which merged the use of live-action and CGI.

Other live-action remakes Disney currently have lined up include The Lion King, Aladdin, The Sword in the Stone, and Mulan.