Will it take a celebrity candidate with professional wrestling experience to beat a sitting celebrity president with professional wrestling experience?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 2020 presidential campaign has been filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), official records show.

The paperwork was filed on behalf of the actor by a West Virginian man named Kenton Tilford, according to The Hill, whose ties to Johnson are unclear at present.

Johnson has been flirting with the idea of getting into politics for some time, previously telling Vanity Fair he "wouldn't rule it out" when it came to him running for POTUS in 2010, saying it would be "a great opportunity to help people."

Some months later, after the Washington Post ran a piece assessing his presidential chances, Johnson described the prospect as "very alluring" and went into more detail on Instagram:

"Interesting piece from The Washington Post on if I ran for POTUS I could actually win. Writer Alyssa Rosenberg did some pretty good research into my background (slave descendants fighting for their freedom, Revolutionary War etc). Much more to uncover but well done. More and more pieces like this are popping up due to the Presidential election and they're cool/fun to read... I care DEEPLY about our country... and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country."

By this point, the world getting The People's President, the Most Electrifying President in Politics Entertainment, would not even be a shock.