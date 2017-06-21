Late last night, Disney announced that Phil Lord and Chris Miller had parted ways with the currently untitled Han Solo movie.

Already, though, a frontrunner to take over the helm has emerged. According to Deadline, the studio is hoping to bring Ron Howard on board to direct.

Thanks to Howard`s extensive experience directing big pictures - including The Da Vinci Code, Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind - would likely be an ideal choice for Disney, who hope the Star Wars spin-off will reach cinemas May next year.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson, filming began on the movie earlier this year under the name Red Cup.

Rumours have been spreading across the Internet like wildfire since Lord and Miller left the project, many sources citing the duo’s uncompromising vision as reason for their apparent firing.

The Hollywood Reporter note that their improvisational style clashed with legendary screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan’s vision for the project.

Kasdan - also rumoured to be wanting to direct - previously wrote Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and co-wrote The Force Awakens. As well publicised, Kasdan favours directors sticking to the written word rather than playing around with the formula.

Both Disney and the directors have issues statements since the announcement, citing creative differences, Disney's reading: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways.”

Of course, Kathleen Kennedy, head of LucasFilm has previously brought in another director to complete a Star Wars film. Midway through the making of Rogue One, writer Tony Gilroy took over the reigns from Gareth Edwards, taking charge of the now-infamous reshoots. However, Edwards’ was still the official director, despite the extensive work.

Another director to have been dropped from a Star Wars spin-off is Josh Trank, who was long into negotiations with Disney to helm a Boba Fett film. After Fantastic Four flopped and Trank blamed the film's studio publically, he was dropped from the project.

Many fans are also questioning Colin Treverrow’s place directing Episode IX, his latest film - The Book of Henry - having received astoundingly negative reviews. Another director dump waiting to happen? We'll have to wait and see.