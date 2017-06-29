James Bond could be getting its own cinematic universe

It seems like there's no franchise on the planet that's immune from the cinematic universe fever.

There's still been no official word as to who our actual James Bond is, with rumours work has already started on the next installment's screenplay, while Daniel Craig's involvement is still unconfirmed.

Indeed, the actor's gone from stating he'd rather "slash his wrists" than play 007 again to confessing, "I get a massive kick out of it and if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will".

Everything is seemingly up in the air, yet producers are still rumoured to be looking at a massive expansion of the franchise.

The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider has reported that producers have caught that "Universe Fever and would love to explore other corners of the Bond franchise... simultaneously".

So, does that mean a Moneypenny movie? Because Naomie Harris should definitely be fronting her own action flicks. Otherwise, it's hard to see exactly where producers are intending this to lead to.