After what must be the biggest Academy Awards blunder in history, the accounting firm in charge of the ballot counting process has issued a statement clarifying its role in the error.
At the 89th Academy Awards, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land has the winner of Best Picture when, in reality, Moonlight had earned the top prize.
Halfway through the La La Land acceptance speech the error was clarified and the correct card was shown on camera.
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/24
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/24
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/24
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/24
Ruth Negga
REUTERS
-
5/24
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/24
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/24
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/24
Riz Ahmed
-
9/24
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/24
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/24
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
12/24
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
13/24
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/24
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
15/24
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
16/24
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
17/24
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
18/24
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
19/24
Chris Evans
-
20/24
Brie Larson
-
21/24
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
22/24
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
23/24
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
24/24
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
"I opened the envelope and it said: Emma Stone, La La Land," Beatty explained. "That's why I took such a long pause and looked at Faye, and at you. I wasn't trying to be funny."
Los Angeles Times writer Jeffrey Fleishman claimed that midway through the La La Land acceptance speech a stage hand standing in the wings of the stage said: "Oh f**k. Oh my God. He got the wrong envelope."
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has overseen the Academy's ballot-counting process for the past 83 years, said: "We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,” said PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has overseen Academy's ballot-counting process for the past 83 years.
"The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation."
Much has been made of the reactions and responses to the blunder. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali have both commented on the incident.
Read the full list of Oscar winners here.
