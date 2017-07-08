Shia LaBeouf has been arrested for public drunkenness, it has been reported.

According to TMZ, the actor was taken into custody by police early Saturday morning (8 July). He was later booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness.

It is understood that the 31-year-old actor, former star of the Transformers Series, remains in police custody.

This isn't the first time LaBeouf has been in trouble with the law for intoxication. He was arrested in New York back in 2014 for “drunken behaviour” following which he sought help for alcohol addiction in rehab. Previous to that, the actor was arrested in West Hollywood for drunk driving in 2008.

A few months ago, he was arrested at his own New York art exhibit when he shoved a man at an anti-Trump display.

Just last month, Whiplash star Miles Teller was also arrested for public intoxication - despite what the actor believed.

LaBeouf's next film will be tennis biopic Bjorg vs. McEnroe.