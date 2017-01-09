  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Golden Globes 2017: Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig had people in tears over this hilarious skit

'I never saw my father again after that, Fantasia day'

Although his late night show may draw huge numbers, Jimmy Fallon’s tenure as host of the Golden Globes was met with a somewhat tepid response. 

Whether you found him hilarious or not, it’s hard to dispute the funniest moment of the night: Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig presenting the award for Best Animated Film. 

The pair - who both appear in the Despicable Me series - took to the stage, mockingly waving at various audience members. 

“Good evening peers and regular people,” began Carell, before joking about having similar haircuts. Before going into exactly which films were nominated for the award, the duo decided to discuss the first animated films they both saw at the cinema.

Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery

Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery

  • 1/32

    Actress Emma Stone

    Getty

  • 2/32

    Actress Natalie Portman

    Getty

  • 3/32

    Sophie Turner

    Getty

  • 4/32

    Evan Rachel Wood

    EPA

  • 5/32

    Zoe Saldana

    EPA

  • 6/32

    Actress Octavia Spencer

    Getty

  • 7/32

    Actress Sarah Jessica Parker

    Getty

  • 8/32

    Actress Priyanka Chopra

    Reuters

  • 9/32

    Actress Naomie Harris

    Getty

  • 10/32

    Drew Barrymore

    EPA

  • 11/32

    Sofia Vergara

    Getty

  • 12/32

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    Getty

  • 13/32

    Actress Kerry Washington

    Reuters

  • 14/32

    Emily Ratajkowski

    EPA

  • 15/32

    Actress Viola Davis

    Getty

  • 16/32

    Actress Blake Lively

    Getty

  • 17/32

    Meryl Streep

    EPA

  • 18/32

    Musician/Actress Janelle Monae

    Getty

  • 19/32

    Actress Lily Collins

    Getty

  • 20/32

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Getty

  • 21/32

    Actor Ryan Gosling

    Getty

  • 22/32

    Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake

    Getty

  • 23/32

    Actor Donald Glover

    Getty

  • 24/32

    Musician Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes

    Getty

  • 25/32

    Actor Tom Hiddleston

    Getty

  • 26/32

    Actor Mahershala Ali and wife, Amatus Sami-Karim

    Reuters

  • 27/32

    Actor Andrew Garfield

    Reuters

  • 28/32

    Jonah Hill

    Getty

  • 29/32

    Actor Casey Affleck

    Getty

  • 30/32

    Actor Hugh Laurie

    Getty

  • 31/32

    Musician Questlove

    Getty

  • 32/32

    Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson

    Getty

Carell kicked things off by recalling the time he went to see Fantasia with his Father: “There, [after the film] standing in the lobby, was my mom, and that was the moment she told my dad that she wanted a divorce. I never saw my father again after that, Fantasia day.”

Wiig then told an equally depressing tale about her experience seeing Bambi in the cinema: “March 14, 1981 was the same day we had to put our dogs down.”

While barely being able to hold back the laughter, she said: “Bambi’s mom. And also that was the last day I saw my Grandpa. He disappeared... and I didn’t speak for two years.” Watch the full skit below.

After the announcer revealed the films up for nomination, the camera went back to the pair, who were holding each other while announcing the winner: Zootropolis. See the full list of nominations, here

