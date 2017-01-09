Although his late night show may draw huge numbers, Jimmy Fallon’s tenure as host of the Golden Globes was met with a somewhat tepid response.

Whether you found him hilarious or not, it’s hard to dispute the funniest moment of the night: Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig presenting the award for Best Animated Film.

The pair - who both appear in the Despicable Me series - took to the stage, mockingly waving at various audience members.

“Good evening peers and regular people,” began Carell, before joking about having similar haircuts. Before going into exactly which films were nominated for the award, the duo decided to discuss the first animated films they both saw at the cinema.

Carell kicked things off by recalling the time he went to see Fantasia with his Father: “There, [after the film] standing in the lobby, was my mom, and that was the moment she told my dad that she wanted a divorce. I never saw my father again after that, Fantasia day.”

Wiig then told an equally depressing tale about her experience seeing Bambi in the cinema: “March 14, 1981 was the same day we had to put our dogs down.”

While barely being able to hold back the laughter, she said: “Bambi’s mom. And also that was the last day I saw my Grandpa. He disappeared... and I didn’t speak for two years.” Watch the full skit below.

After the announcer revealed the films up for nomination, the camera went back to the pair, who were holding each other while announcing the winner: Zootropolis. See the full list of nominations, here.