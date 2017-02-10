Ned Roberts unveils video for 'Lights on the River' - premiere

Ned Roberts has revealed the touching video for his song 'Lights on the River'.

This is the first single from his upcoming album Outside My Mind, released on 24 March via Aveline Records.

Watch The Independent premiere of the video below:

Q&A with Ned Roberts:

What are you listening to at the moment?

Quite a bit of the good old 60s/70s stuff that's still new to me, Dillard and Clark's 'Fantastic Expedition', Bert Jansch's first record, in particular the song 'Needle of Death'.

And I've been getting back into Bill Fay's 'The Time of the Last Persecution' - some of his apocalyptic musings seem to be quite prescient right about now. Also the new Cohen record is a beaut.

What are your plans for 2017?

Well my second album Outside My Mind is out this March, which is very exciting, so I plan to gig as much as possible. After the launch I have some tour dates for April/May.

I also hope to get out to mainland Europe sometime in the year too, possibly Spain and Italy. Writing for the third record is also a priority, I'd love to get back to the studio by the end of the year.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

Hmmm...it was probably in France, on an old classical guitar, playing mainly Bob Dylan covers and honking away on a harmonica. Went down a storm I'm sure...Either that or a pub in York. The first song I learnt was Love Minus Zero/No Limit.

As for the best gig, supporting Anais Mitchell at the Komedia in Brighton was a real treat, the crowd were brilliant. I also played in a wonderful old church in Rome, which was pretty special.