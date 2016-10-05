New music to listen to this week: C.Macleod

Hailing from the Isle of Lewis, C.Macleod is taking things at his own pace.

You can hear this in his debut single 'Dream', a steady-rhythmed drift over Macleod's affecting vocal work; there are some definite Springsteen influences in there, while the chorus melody was inspired by an old Gaelic song.

He supported the brilliant Ethan Johns on a tour of the highlands in 2013 but has more shows planned for the rest of the year - and just did a beautiful session of 'Dream' with the BBC which you can check out below:

Q&A with C. Macleod

What are you listening to at the moment?

Got the new Wilco album have been getting into that. Also still in love with 'Hard Believer' by Fink, amazing amount of space on that record, really cool.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

For the rest of 2016 we’re out and about for a few shows, really getting into playing the album live with the boys, we tried to create a bit of a soundscape on the album so its been a lot of fun recreating that live.

Also working on the soundtrack to a couple of short films my friends have been making, it's something I’ve been getting more and more into and I’m really enjoying it.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

The first gig I ever played was in the local hall, age 15, playing Blink 182 and Limp Bizkit covers to 15 people. We played on the floor and I had a chain on my jeans that kept getting caught in my bass strings when I was trying to do cool 'punk jumps' on the beat..... good times.

The best gig was actually the last Glasgow gig we played two weeks ago. It was such a nice feeling, having worked on something for so long, to be playing the songs with my mates for the first time proper was really special.

C.Macleod's debut single 'Dream' is out now