New music to listen to this week: Mt. Wolf

The London-based Mt. Wolf have put together a fantastic video for their track 'Heavenbound' which you can watch first via The Independent.

Directed by James Ayling, this short film charts a man's final minutes and captures the song's take on how death offers a chance for reflection and forgiveness, along with that almost-overwhelming, anthemic sound that they do so well.

Check the video and read our Q&A with the band, below:

Q&A with Sebastian 'Bassi' Fox from Mt. Wolf

What are you listening to at the moment?

I listen to a pretty broad range of stuff depending on what I'm doing or what mood I'm in.

At night I listen to a lot of soundtracks and instrumental music, like the Interstellar soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, or music by people like Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds and Joep Beving. When I'm out and about my staples include The National, Bon Iver and Joy Division.

A couple of newer acts that I'm loving are Christine and the Queens and Charlie Cunningham. As a band, we also all DJ so we also vaguely keep up with more mainstream stuff like Drake etc.

What are your plans for 2017?

2017 is shaping up to be a pretty exciting year for us. Our debut album is coming out in May which we really can't wait to share. We've got quite a few shows lined up too, our next one being Paris on 26 April.

We had such a good time last month in Austin for SXSW and are looking forward to what the rest of the year holds for us - another highlight will be our headline show in our hometown, London, on 8th June at Hoxton Hall.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

As a band our first gig was at Corsica Studios which was pretty cool. We had a load of friends come to support us.A lot of those same friends still come to see us, but it's pretty amazing now that we get to play to a crowd of people we don't know - it means a lot to know that they're there solely for the music.

I think our favourite show might be our gig at Oslo (the London venue not the Norwegian city) last year. We played a lot of new songs for the first time and it felt like a bit of a turning point in our career.