The Magpie Salute reveal 'Omission' video - premiere

The Magpie Salute have unveiled their video for ‘Omission’ - the brand new track to be taken from their self-titled debut album.

Co-founded by Rich Robinson [The Black Crowes], the 10-piece band are seen performing the album opener - no-frills rock with some added 'oomph' - in classic black and white tones.

As Robinson explains: "The overall idea was based on the light and dark aspects of the human psyche and taking a reference from the Magpie which has elements of the light and dark."

You can watch the premiere above - check it out.

Produced by Robinson, The Magpie Salute was recorded live-in-the-studio in front of an audience at Applehead Recording in Woodstock, New York (apart from 'Omission').

This album feels particularly poignant because it's the last recorded work by late Black Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch.

The new album offers fresh takes of The Black Crowes’ ‘What Is Home’ and ‘Wiser Time’ plus new interpretations of songs ‘Comin’ Home’ by Delaney and Bonnie, Bobby Hutcherson’s ‘Goin’ Down South’, Pink Floyd’s ‘Fearless’,, Bob Marley’s ‘Time Will Tell’ and the traditional song ‘Ain’t No More Cane’.

Joining Robinson and Ford are Crowes bassist Sven Pipien, drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua.

Robinson and Ford also provide vocals alongside lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), former Crowes singer Charity White and background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen.

The Magpie Salute's self-titled debut is out on 9 June via Eagle Rock Entertainment.