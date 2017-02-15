Beyonce's raw mic feed from her Grammys performance is exquisite

Beyonce's isolated vocals for her performance at the Grammys have been revealed.

While the Lemonade artist lost to Adele for Record of the Year and Album of the Year, she was widely lauded for her performances of 'Drought' and 'Sandcastles' before accepting the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Listen to the vocals below:

Adele dedicated her Album of the Year speech to Beyonce, saying she could not possibly accept the award because she believed the 'Formation' singer was more deserving.

"I'm very humble and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyonce and the Lemonade album was just so monumental and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-baring," she said, visibly fighting back tears.

Beyonce was clearly moved by the speech as she was also seen looking tearful and mouthing "I love you" to Adele as she spoke on stage.

Adele added backstage on camera: "I thought it was her year. What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

Solange Knowles appeared to throw some serious shade at the Grammys after her sister missed out of the awards, sharing a link to Frank Ocean's Tumblr post where he railed against producer Ken Ehrlich and the academy for failing to recognise black artists.