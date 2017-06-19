Over the weekend, various reports circulated claiming Beyoncé has given birth to twins in Los Ang

While People broke the news, TMZ has reported on the genders — according to the publication, Blue Ivy now has a brother and a sister — while also claiming the birth happened last Monday.

Queen B’s father, Mathew Knowles, has since confirmed the birth on Twitter, posting a celebratory card reading: ‘Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.’

However, despite the loving sentiment from a proud Grandfather, Beyoncé fans have been left frustrated by the confirmation.

“That was for Beyoncé to tell not you,” wrote one fan in response to the message. Another posted: “Imagine being Beyoncé and having an extravagant announcement planned and then your father announces it with a Microsoft Word flyer.”

Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins on the first day of February. The Instagram post immediately broke the internet, getting more than eight million likes in the first 24 hours, and smashing the Guinness World Record to officially become the most-liked post in the site's history.

Sharing an image of herself on the set of Edward Scissorhands, she told her 103 million followers: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyoncé's maternity photoshoot







While Beyoncé has been in hospital, husband Jay-Z announced a new album 4:44, which will be released on TIDAL and accompanied by a feature-length film.