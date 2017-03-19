How to stream Drake's More Life

He may have made the world wait long enough, but Drake's More Life is finally here.

After a short teaser last week which unveiled an 18 March release date, the rapper's latest project is finally available to listen to - dropped as a Spotify playlist after premiering on OVO Sound Radio on Apple Music.

However, More Life shouldn't be considered as a straight album from the artist, or even a mixtape, acting more as a playlist of new music from Drake himself and other OVO Sound affiliates.

The tracklist includes the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Travis Scott, and Giggs.

The project was originally meant to drop back in December, though a first single - entitled 'Fake Love' - saw release in January, alongside a music video featuring Tyra Banks.



However, though they appear on track 'Glow' together, it's still unclear as to whether Drake and Kanye West have settled their rather strange feud: which went from the pair sharing a stage last year to declare their mutual respect for each other, with an eye to a collab album on the horizon, to Kanye recently declaring Drake's tracks "overplayed" during his Saint Pablo tour.