Drake's next project finally gets a release date, and it's soon

After a whole bunch of speculation and anticipation since its first announcement in October of last year, Drake has finally unveiled the release date for his next project.

The rapper revealed 18 March as the date when More Life will finally drop, in a short trailer posted to his Instagram page; seemingly composed of segments filmed during the European leg of his Boy Meets World tour.

However, More Life shouldn't be considered as a straight album from the artist, or even a mixtape, acting more as a playlist of new music from Drake himself and other OVO Sound affiliates.

The project was originally meant to drop back in December, though a first single - entitled 'Fake Love' - saw release in January, alongside a music video featuring Tyra Banks.

We'll have to see whether any of the new tracks address his rather strange feud with former collaborator Kanye West; which went from the pair sharing a stage last year to declare their mutual respect for each other, with an eye to a collab album on the horizon, to Kanye recently declaring Drake's tracks "overplayed" during his Saint Pablo tour.