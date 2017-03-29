Drake cancelled his third show in Amsterdam in the span of a few months after "eating bad sushi", it has been reported.

Video posted from the Ziggo Dome shows a woman announcing that the More Life artist would not be able to play his scheduled date on 27 March, just an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

Drake apparently fell ill shortly before his set and was under doctor's orders not to perform.

Regardless, fans were clearly infuriated and began throwing plastic cups onto the stage as the news was being announced.

Some said they had travelled from the UK and Germany to see him perform.

My brother flew to Amsterdam today to see drake, and drakes not turning up because he's ill 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂 — Charley (@charleylou_x) March 27, 2017

When you fly to Amsterdam and Drake cancels the show 😐 — King Con (@ConorGouldsboro) March 27, 2017

This was the third time this particular show was cancelled. It was originally scheduled for 20 January, then 27 January, then for 27 March.

He also postponed the opening UK dates of his Boy Meets World tour when three dates - two in Glasgow and one in London - had to be rescheduled from the end of January to March.

A statement on London's O2 Arena blamed the delay on "unforeseen production setbacks".

Drake has not commented on the delayed Amsterdam gig on social media.