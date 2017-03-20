Fox News host says Secret Service should 'kill' Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow after Donald Trump 'assassination' video

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has said that the Secret Service should pay Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow a 'visit' following the controversy around Snoop's recent music video.

In 'Lavender', Snoop mock-assassinated a clown resembling the US President with a gun that unfurled a 'BANG' flag.

It prompted uproar from Republican politicians and media, while Donald Trump himself responded by tweeting: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Snoop's longtime protege Bow Wow then said in a since-deleted comment: "Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut you punk ass up talking s*** about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us."

In a Thursday segment of Fox News' The Five, the show's five hosts took turns attacking the rappers for their actions, until Guilfoyle was asked by her colleague Greg Gutfeld: "What should the Secret Service do?"

"Kill them?" Guilfoyle responded, to chuckling from her co-hosts. "Kill them."

She continued, apparently failing to see the irony in her comments: "I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe-Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals, and let's see how tough and gangster they are then.

"Honestly this is horrible behaviour... what a double standard, this would never fly, there would be outrage all over the place if somebody said this [about Michelle Obama]."

Guilfoyle's comments are particularly unnerving given the ongoing tension between law enforcement services and the black community in America, where fatal shootings of black men by police are all-too common.

So far Snoop Dogg has yet to pay any particular response to Trump's indignation over his music video, and has instead spent the past week posting memes and photos of himself on social media.