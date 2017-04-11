Kendrick Lamar's new album release date bumped forward

There's been a lot of confusion over the release date of Kendrick Lamar's fourth studio album, with K-Dot declaring on very recent single 'The Heart Part 4': "Y'all got 'til April the 7th to get y'all shit together" only for the day to come and go with no new music.

The US iTunes store then listed the album's 'expected release' date as 14 April, while the UK one said 16 April.

We reached out to Apple for clarification, and a spokesperson said:

"The album is going live at 9pm Thurs PST everywhere."

That means LA will get the new record at 10pm on 13 April, New York at 1am on 14 April and London at 6am on 14 April.

Kendrick, has not yet revealed the title of the To Pimp a Butterfly follow-up nor the reason for its slight delay, though he did retweet a producer last night who wrote: "Are you having fun or just showing people you're having fun?", appearing to co-opt its sentiment.

The new album will consist of 14 tracks, its eighth being the already released 'HUMBLE.'. We're seeking clarification on which streaming services it will appear on.