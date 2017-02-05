The Super Bowl will always have its divisions: between the opposing teams, or between those who watch for the sports and those who watch for that all important halftime show.

For those who fall in that last category, there's some exciting news involving Lady Gaga's plans to wow fans at Houston's NRG Stadium: she's planning to light up the sky, thanks to a coordinated swarm of hundreds of aerial drones, reports CNN.

This won't be the only stunt, however, that the musician is hoping to pull off; as Gaga appeared to largely confirm rumours that she would be dropping in through the stadium's roof on radio show Karson & Kennedy, stating that it was her sister's idea to have her suspended in the air.

There's no word on her setlist, though rumours have been flying that Beyoncé would make another surprise appearance after last year's showstopper, following Gaga's Instagram post including a bee emoji when she wrote, "Houston, you are beautiful".

Beyoncé is a Houston native and famously collaborated with Gaga on tracks 'Telephone' and 'Videophone'; though, of course, she may choosing to focus on the whole "pregnant with twins" deal at the moment. Tony Bennett will, however, be making an appearance in an introductory video; with the pair having collaborated on 2014's Cheek to Cheek.

There's been much discussion as to whether Gaga, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton, will be using the platform to make any political statement; with Entertainment Tonight reporting the NFL told the musician she would not be allowed to make any mention of Trump or the election during her performance, which the NFL has since vigorously denied.

Gaga herself breached the subject at a press conference, explaining: "The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies."

Super Bowl 51 takes place on 5 February. Coverage starts at 18:30 ET (23:30 GMT) on CBS and at 23.20 GMT on BBC One in the UK.