Mike Tyson and Chris Brown recorded a Soulja Boy diss track ahead of boxing match

The beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy just took another unexpected turn.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Mike Tyson shared a 30-snippet of a Soulja Boy diss track, promising to release a full version with verses from Brown in the near future. “If you show up, it's going down,” he raps in the Damon Elliott-produced track, “I'm going to teach him how to knock your ass out.”

Tyson is of course training the 27-year-old R&B singer ahead of his three-round, pay-per-view fight against Soulja Boy come March. In the opposite corner, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is training Soulja Boy ahead of the event.

The beef started last week when Soulja Boy liked an Instagram picture of Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend. Soulja Boy then claimed that Brown called him, and the two men have exchanged social media posts and videos dissing each other ever since.

"IF YOU SHOW UP”... It's going down. I'm going to teach him how to knock your ass out @souljaboy. Song dropping soon on my YouTube with @chrisbrownofficial. Produced by @thedamonelliott. S/O @fredfrenchy. A video posted by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, announced that he would be training Brown over the weekend, and promising to teach him “every dirty trick in the books to knockout” the 27-year-old rapper.

Listen to the snippet above and check back for the full version featuring Chris Brown.