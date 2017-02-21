Rapper and performance artist Mykki Blanco has claimed that a fellow passenger called the police on him during a flight.

The artist, whose real name is Michael Quattlebaum Jr, alleges that he was approached by authories on a Delta Airlines flight from Toronto to Detroit, after a fellow passenger said they felt uncomfortable sitting next to "someone like [him]".

Blanco wrote on Twitter: "He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how Delta allowed 'someone like me' to board the plane with him and sit next to him."

He said that he was not comfortable and did not know how @Delta allowed "someone like me" to board the plane with him and sit next to him — mykki blanco (@MykkiBlanco) February 17, 2017

"This is REAL @Delta," he continued. "Then I was told by a police officer that an FBI report would be made from our 'interaction', except I did not interact.

Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks







28 show all Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks





















































1/28 Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

2/28 Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

3/28 Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

4/28 Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

5/28 Actress Laverne Cox attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

6/28 Chrissy Teigen attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

7/28 Singer/Songwriter Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

8/28 Producer DJ Khaled attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

9/28 Musician Gary Clark Jr and model Nicole Trunfio attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

10/28 TV Personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

11/28 Singer Demi Lovato and CEO of BET Debra L. Lee attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

12/28 Producer Mike Will Made-It attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

13/28 Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd and producer Mike Will Made-It attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

14/28 Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for NARAS

15/28 Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

16/28 Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

17/28 Musician Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

18/28 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Getty Images for NARAS

19/28 Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

20/28 Rapper Rick Ross (C) and Lil Yachty (R) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Getty Images for NARAS

21/28 LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for NARAS

22/28 Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

23/28 Singer Daya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

24/28 Rapper Desiigner(R) and mother attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

25/28 Singer Gallant attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

26/28 Rapper Desiigner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

27/28 Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

28/28 Christopher Polk/Getty

"I was told I would 'go to jail' if I continued to ask questions about why this police office was giving preferential treatment to this man."

He added that the alleged incident was "the most bizarre form of homophobia I have ever encountered".

The official Delta Airlines Twitter account responded to Blanco's posts and wrote: "Hi Mykki, I honestly can't believe what my eyes are reading. I am so very sorry to hear that you had to experience... something like this on a Delta flight.

"Discrimination of any kind isn't tolerated. We love ALL of our passengers."

The Twitter account then asked Blanco to follow back so he could message them details about the incident.