Noel Gallagher has reportedly been donating royalties from Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger' since locals began using it as an anthem against hate in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Shortly after a suicide bomber detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, video footage taken at vigils showed spontaneous renditions of the song being sung by those in attendance.

Chris Martin also performed the song with Grande at the One Love Manchester concert, which took place two weeks after the attack.

Gallagher had been the subject of criticism by some fans, along with his younger brother Liam, after he did not appear at the benefit performance.

Liam Gallagher posted a string of tweets apologising on his behalf and also branding Noel a "sad f***".

Since his tweets, Radio X host Gordon Smart has spoken out in Noel's defence and revealed that the former Oasis star has apparently been donating his share of royalties from the song.

"I've seen some unpleasant headlines about Noel and why he never played the gig in Manchester at the weekend," he said.

Manchester crowd sing Oasis song after minute's silence

"It's only right to point out, and I don't think this is public knowledge because I'm sure he would never mention it, but I found out today that as soon as 'Don't Look Back in Anger' started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went back to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned.

"It seems wrong to me that Noel's getting a hard time for a reunion he was never part of," Smart continued. "It's a shame any attention at all has been taken away from a really special occasion at Old Traffod. But there you go, true fact. He gave his blessing for the songs without any drama at all.

"Loads of amazing musicians from Manchester couldn't play the gig, but none of them have been dug out. All that has come from that night is good will from most people."

The Independent reported that Noel had missed the concert due to a "longstanding family trip" that had been organised before the concert.

A spokesperson said that while he would not making any additional comment, he had released a statement explaining that he would not be in the country for when the One Love Manchester event took place, but wishes "everyone huge success on the day".