Queens Of The Stone Age have made their feelings very, very clear about US President Donald Trump.

The band took to their official Instagram page to hit out at the President after he issued an executive order to ban immigrants and refugees from seven countries.

"This man is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis... who also happens to be re-stup-redicu-lame."

QOTSA also quoted Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Trump's immigration ban has caused global uproar and chaos at US airports, with American law enforcement agencies and foreign countries struggling to grasp Washington's new policy.

The countries affected are Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Libya and Sudan.

1/20 jfk-protest-muslim-ban-1 Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Getty

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, stars of film and TV took the opportunity to convey their anger at what has been referred to as Trump's "Muslim ban" and express solidarity with refugees.

The move also prompted former President Barack Obama, who has only been out of office for 10 days, to state his disagreement at the ban and express support for protesters around the country.

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for the former president, said: "President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.

"Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organise and have their voices hear by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake."