Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester tribute concert was a magnificent affair, seeing emotional performances from many of the world’s top artists.

One person missing from the line-up who previously said they would make an appearance was Usher, many wondering where the ‘Yeah!’ singer was.

In an Instagram post, Usher explained how he was forced to pull out to take his son to a special summer camp for children with diabetes.

"So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails,” he wrote. “I would have loved to be there but It was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK.”

Millions of people watched the concert from home — 10.9 million on average on BBC One alone — raising £2 million in just three hours.

Artists who played the concert include Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, and Mac Miller. The event — which sold out within 20 minutes — took place at Manchester’s 50,000 capacity Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

All proceeds will go towards helping those affected by the bombing that took place following Grande’s Manchester Arena concert on the 22 May. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more injured following the terrorist attack.

Gary Barlow has tweeted a picture of Take That backstage with Ariana Grande. Grande said she wanted to return to the "incredibly brave city" to spend time with her fans and to "honour and raise money for the victims and their families".

Take That with Robbie Williams - Music fans have said they had to attend the Manchester benefit concert to show they were determined to "stay strong and carry on", despite recent attacks.

Earlier on in the week, Grande visited victims of the tragic attacks in hospital, the 23-year-old telling them: ”I’m so proud of you. You are so strong. You are doing really well.”

Donate to the We Love Manchester fund here.