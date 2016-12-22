John and Yoko, Wizzard, Slade - all artists who have Christmas songs you're bound to hear while doing frantic last minute food shopping on a busy December evening. Also: all songs that don't appear on YouTube's top ten most-viewed Christmas music videos.

In fact, the top ten list is full of a few head-scratchers topped by Justin Bieber song "Mistletoe" which has amassed 261.4 million views since it was uploaded in October 2011.

It's not the Canadian singer's only appearance int he list either with his "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Mariah Carey duet clocking in at fourth (126.8 million).

Carey's original version of the festive favourite - released in 1994 - comes in second (249.7 million) while Wham!'s "Last Christmas" rounds out the top three (202.5 million).

Wasting no time is James Corden's Christmas version of 'Carpool Karaoke' which saw the Late Late Show host get singing participants, including Adele, to warble Carey's hit throughout the year. It's racked up over 20 million views in a single week.

Other inclusions are Shakin' Stevens "Merry Christmas Everyone," Ariana Grande "Santa Tell Me" and three tracks from Texan acapella group Pentatonix ("Little Drummer Boy," "Carol of the Bells" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen").

The top ten runs as follows:

Justin Bieber, "Mistletoe"

Mariah Carey "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Wham!, "Last Christmas"

Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Pentatonix, "Little Drummer Boy"

Ariana Grande, 'Santa Tell Me"

Pentatonix, "Carol of the Bells"

Shakin' Stevens, "Merry Christmas Everyone"

James Corden 'Carpool Karaoke,' "All I Want For Christmas Is You

Pentatonix, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

One of Corden's 'carpool karaoke's was recently revealed to be the most-viewed viral video of 2016.