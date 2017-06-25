Having headlined seemingly every festival on earth, the Foo Fighters have finally – finally – made their way to Worthy Farm.

Of course, Dave Grohl and co were supposed to appear two years ago, replaced by the excellent Florence and the Machine when Grohl broke his leg.

"I'm about two years late, I'm sorry," begins the frontman. "Traffic was a bitch."

One quick dedication to Florence and Grohl is launching into the hits, playing his solo on "Times Like These" as a huge crowd singalong erupts.

"All My Life" and "Learn To Fly" later and everyone is more than on board the Grohl train; his charismatic, nice guy attitude completely infectious. Quite a contrast to Thom Yorke's quieter approach with Radiohead the previous evening.

By the time they reach a fierce rendition of "The Pretender" the sun has set, and the Pyramid is lit up in multiple colours. You forget how many omnipresent songs a band like the Foos have.

Grohl has, as expected, already run circuits around the stage, shaggy mane of hair flopping about madly, while Taylor Hawkins' drum kit has already been hit more than any other this weekend.

Introducing each band member (as though there are people who don't know who they are), Grohl's charisma shines ever brighter – conducting the crowd like only the best frontmen can.

After playing tracks off their forthcoming new album Concrete and Gold, the classic "Walk" off seventh record Wasting Light roars out, the noise building and building into a euphoric finish, leading almost too perfectly into "One Of These Days".

“It's starting to get good, I see a naked guy,” Grohl shouts.

Other than Metallica, it's hard to imagine a Glastonbury headline act that's featured so many power stances.

"Wheels" offers welcome respite for many of the already sweaty crowd members, and the many, many dads in the crowd quickly perked up by the scream-laden new single "Run", one stood near shouting “f**king yeah” multiple times throughout.

One rousing play through of “Arlandria” and the band are suddenly blasting through an extended version of "Monkey Wrench"; the crowd putting up their phone lights and rocking out for their lives. Foos really are at their best when playing the heavier numbers.​

Undergoing some long deliberation about whether to play 10 more songs or just keep going, Grohl launches into "Best of You", the biggest singalong of the night.

“This is exactly what we wanted,” he tells the audience, applauding their singing merits. And for everyone here, that's exactly right.

One Queen cover later (plus a firework filled "Everlong") and the Foos really came, saw, and headbanged the s*** out of Worthy Farm.