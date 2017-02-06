Stars of the hit musical Hamilton wowed at the Super Bowl 51 show with a stirring rendition of 'America, the Beautiful'.

Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who play the Schuyler Sisters in the Tony Award-winning show, delivered a gorgeous rendition of the 19th century song ahead of Luke Bryan's performance of the National Anthem.

Clearly not wasting their moment and to the obvious delight of the Super Bowl crowd, the trio added 'and sisterhood' after the line 'crown thy good with brotherhood... from sea to shining sea'.

It served as a particularly poignant statement coming from Hamilton, whose lyrics have been seen on signs at Women's Marches and immigration ban protests against Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence was famously booed by audience members at a Broadway performance of the music in November.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on Trump's executive order to ban refugees and immigrants from seven countries, which has caused global uproar. Lin-Manuel said the ban was "deeply un-American".