The upcoming season of the critically-acclaimed anthology series Fargo has added yet another actor to its ever-growing ensemble.

Scoot McNairy - star of 80s-set television series Halt and Catch Fire - will appear in a recurring role, details of which are unknown.

He will join the likes of Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead who was announced to be joining the cast last weekend.

McNairy has racked up an impressive range of film roles over the past six years with appearances in Monsters, Killing Them Softly, Argo, 12 Years a Slave, Frank, Gone Girl and Batman v Superman.

Alongside Fargo, his upcoming credits include Brad Pitt Netflix film War Machine, Schwarzenegger actioner 478, comedy The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter and TV series Godless.

Season 3 of Noah Hawley's FX series - based on the Oscar-winning 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name - will see McGregor play brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy while McNairy's Gone Girl co-star Coon is set to adopt the role of Gloria Bugle, chief of the Eden Valley police force. Winstead will play Nikki Swango, a recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing.

The series - which was beaten to the Limited Series Emmy by The People v O.J. Simpson on Sunday evening (18 September) - will begin filming season 3 by year's end and is set to premiere in 2017.