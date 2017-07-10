We've seen multiple Game of Thrones season 7 trailers now, but over the weekend we got another important piece of the spoiler puzzle: titles and plot info on the first three episodes.

HBO are onto us and our hysterically analytical ways though, so the synopses are as brief and opaque as ever, however there are still a few plot points to be gleaned.

Before we get into it, you might also want to check out our TL;DR recap on Game of Thrones season 6 and our 'everything we know' guide on season 7.

Here are the episodes, with the synopses broken out into sentences:

Episode #61: 'Dragonstone'

Jon organizes the defense of the North.

Pretty straightforward. It sounds like things will pick up around where they left off, with the newly crowned King of the North attempting to solidify House alliances.

Cersei tries to even the odds.

This could be a King's Landing, court-based thing, but more likely she will agree to participate in the Ironborn battle, making it a Yara and Theon vs. Euron and Cersei fight.

Daenerys comes home.

Dany arrives in Westeros in episode one! She'll head to Dragonstone, the ancestral seat of House Targaryen which was vacated by Stannis Baratheon in season 4.

Game of Thrones # WinterIsHere trailer arrives for season 7

Episode #62: 'Stormborn'

Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor.

We can expect a Daenerys-focused episode given the title and this unexpected visitor is almost certainly (her secret nephew) Jon. He may not be unexpected to us, but he will be to Dany who might assume him to be a rival in the fight for the Iron Throne. Instead, she will likely find him coming in peace and seeking her help in the fight against the White Walkers.

In fact, this still from one of the trailer probably shows the moment she receives the unexpected visitor:

Jon faces a revolt.

Interesting. Episode two feels too early in the season for Sansa to turn on him, but perhaps Littlefinger's whisperings have unsettled other houses? Perhaps the Knights of the Vale feel under-rewarded for their role in the Battle of the Bastards?

Lyanna Mormont will presumably stay solid but poor old Jon, the guy's had enough revolts to last a lifetime (well, technically he's already had two).

Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros.

The new Hand to the Queen, it makes sense for Tyrion to plan the Targaryen strategy going forward, the Lannister having a track record with war organisation going back to season 2's Battle of Blackwater Bay.

Game of Thrones season 7 photos







15 show all Game of Thrones season 7 photos



























1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Episode #63: 'The Queen’s Justice'

Daenerys holds court.

Not a lot to go on here but, having established a new seat of power in a new continent, Dany probably has a fair few court sessions to go through as nearby Houses start diplomacy.

Cersei returns a gift.

I'm stumped on this one. There are no obvious "gifts" hanging over from previous seasons so this must be something new. Could it be from Jaime? Enron? It's very possible "gift" is being used sarcastically here, given Game of Thrones' priors with presents (Shaggydog's head, Theon's penis etc). The episode title also suggests this.

Jaime learns from his mistakes.

This could pertain to letting Brienne escape Riverrun, but I'm hoping this is in relation to Cersei. Jaime stabbed the Mad King to prevent him from unleashing wildfire, perhaps he will feel the guilt of having enabled his sister and lover to do the very same?

Game of Thrones season 7 arrives on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV 16 July.