Doctor Who lead writer Steven Moffat has criticised media reports concerning the casting of a woman in the title role.

Speaking at Comic-Con 2017 on Sunday (23 July), the outgoing showrunner lashed out at the press for incorrectly reporting there has been a backlash to the news that Jodie Whittaker will take over from current Doctor Peter Capaldi following this year's Christmas special.

“There has been so many press articles about the backlash among the Doctor Who fandom against the casting of a female Doctor,” Moffat said. “There has been no backlash at all. The story of the moment is that the notionally conservative fandom has utterly embraced that change completely - 80 percent approval on social media, not that I check these things obsessively. And yet so many people wanted to pretend there’s a problem. There isn’t.”

Moffat continued: “Doctor Who fans are more excited by the fact that there’s going to be a brilliant actress playing the part than the fact that she’s a woman. It’s been incredibly progressive and enlightened and that’s what really happened. I wish every single journalist who is writing the alternative would shut the hell up.”

Following the announcement, several places took aim at the casting with the BBC itself sassily responding to the criticism received. Despite this, it seems the majority have embraced news that Broadchurch star Whittaker will play the 13th version of the Time Lord.

Capaldi himself also commented on the news, saying: “I just wanted to say that I think Jodie’s going to be amazing. I spoke to her the other day and she’s so full of excitement and so full of passion about the show. She really, really loves the show, and she’s a brilliant actress. So it’s really thrilling to know that it’s in the hands of someone who cares for it so deeply. And is going to do really, really exciting things with it. She’s a great choice, as far as I’m concerned.”

Moffat, who also co-writes BBC series Sherlock alongside Mark Gatiss, will be taken over by showrunner Chris Chibnall following the Christmas special.