The BBC has responded to complaints made against its decision to cast a woman in the lead role of Doctor Who.

Last Sunday (16 July), Jodie Whittaker was named as the 13th Time Lord - she'll make her debut after Peter Capaldi and lead writer Steven Moffatt's departure following the Christmas special.

While the majority of reactions praised the BBC's decision, excited to see what Broadchurch star Whittaker would bring to the role, there are those who viewed the move as a negative.

“Some viewers contacted us unhappy that Jodie Whittaker has been cast as the new Doctor,” the rebuttal begins. For those people, the BBC Complaints section issued the following response:

On complaints received about Whittaker's casting: "Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series. The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender. As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor. We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story."

The BBC isn't the only ones to be shutting down those complaining about Whittaker's casting; Merriam-Webster criticised trolls using one simple tweet while author Alan Gilles turned sexist Daily Mail comments into episode title cards.