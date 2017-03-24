Emma Thompson has revealed that Donald Trump once asked her out on a dinner date and invited her to sleep at one of his Trump Towers.

The Oscar-winning actor was filming the 1998 comedy-drama Primary Colors when she received a call from the future president in her trailer.

"So I lift up the phone," she told a Swedish TV show, "‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here’. I said: ‘Really? Can I help you?'

“And he said: ‘Yeah, I just, you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.'"

Bemused by the request, Thompson replied: "Why are you offering me somewhere to stay in my trailer in… What?"

But the billionaire businessman persisted.

"Well, you know, I think we would get on very well," he said. "Maybe we could have dinner sometime".

Thompson told the show's host, Fredrik Skavlan: “I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was on my own and I just said: ‘OK, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.'”

Skavlan joked:“You could be the First Lady. You could have stopped him!”

But Thompson, who stars as Mrs Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and plays the lead role in soon-to-be-premiered film The Children Act, said she had still not met the US leader.