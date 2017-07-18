  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Ed Sheeran to follow up Game of Thrones cameo with The Simpsons role

His character will be caught up in a love triangle with Lisa and Nelson

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

Ed Sheeran is to follow up his Game of Thrones cameo with a role in The Simpsons.

The musician confirmed the news on Instagram - he will voice a character named Brendan in a musical themed special of the long-running US animated show when it returns for its 29th season in October.

Sheeran's character will be at the centre of a love triangle with Lisa Simpson and Nelson Muntz.

“This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing,” the Glastonbury headliner captioned an image of his animation counterpart.

 

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

“Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x.”

Executive producer Al Jean described the singing part as “perfect” for Sheeran confirming they recorded him “over the phone from England.”

Game of Thrones S7E1 'Dragonstone' - in pictures

Game of Thrones S7E1 'Dragonstone' - in pictures

  • 1/7 Brienne and Pod

    HBO

  • 2/7 Dany lands at Dragonstone, her new home

    HBO

  • 3/7 Cersei's newly painted map

    HBO

  • 4/7 Fan-favourite Lyanna Mormont

    HBO

  • 5/7 Cersei, obligatory glass on wine in hand

    HBO

  • 6/7 Mera reaches the Wall, presumably with Bran

    HBO

  • 7/7 The Watchers on the Wall

    HBO

Sheeran made a cameo appearance in the season seven premiere of HBO series Game of Thrones - something which fans didn't seem too happy with. He played a soldier who could be seen singing while sat around a campfire before he encounters Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). 

You can read our review of the episode - which featured hints at future plot lines and a reference that made Harry Potter fans happy - here.

Comments