Ed Sheeran is to follow up his Game of Thrones cameo with a role in The Simpsons.

The musician confirmed the news on Instagram - he will voice a character named Brendan in a musical themed special of the long-running US animated show when it returns for its 29th season in October.

Sheeran's character will be at the centre of a love triangle with Lisa Simpson and Nelson Muntz.

“This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing,” the Glastonbury headliner captioned an image of his animation counterpart.

“Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x.”

Executive producer Al Jean described the singing part as “perfect” for Sheeran confirming they recorded him “over the phone from England.”

Sheeran made a cameo appearance in the season seven premiere of HBO series Game of Thrones - something which fans didn't seem too happy with. He played a soldier who could be seen singing while sat around a campfire before he encounters Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

You can read our review of the episode - which featured hints at future plot lines and a reference that made Harry Potter fans happy - here.