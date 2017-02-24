Time to pack your bags for good, ol' Minnesota once more: Fargo is on its way back, with a new teaser keeping things subtle (for now).

This season will see Ewan McGregor take on the dual roles of brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy; the former the self-made Parking Lot King of Minnesota, and the latter a parole office who peaked in high school.

Showrunner Noah Hawley revealed the brothers' rivalry would prove the catalyst to the show's events; stating, "There is an old wound between them that sort of gets reopened and re-litigated, and that rivalry becomes contentious and that sort of puts all the events in motion."

"The fun soup of it is you have to have enough moving parts that everything is on a collision course, but which parts are going to collide? There’s this element of randomness to it, which I think adds to the truthiness of our fake true story. So, it starts with Ewan and Ewan as brothers. It’s not as big character-wise a story as the second year, but I’m really excited about it."

The show also stars Carrie Coon as the "steady" police chief, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ray's girlfriend, David Thewlis as a "mysterious loner and true capitalist"; as well as Michael Stuhlbarg, Jim Gaffigan, Fred Melamed, Scoot McNairy, Karan Soni, and Thomas Mann.

Fargo season 3 will premiere 19 April on FX.