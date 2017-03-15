  1. Culture
Game of Thrones' most expensive death scene revealed

'She couldn’t really poke out his eyes'

Game of Thrones

During a panel at SXSW, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed numerous snippets of information regarding the upcoming seventh season.

Along with discussing a likely spin-off, season eight’s episode length, and Ed Sheeran having a cameo, the duo spoke about which death in the series cost the most to produce.

While there have been many deaths on screen - ranging from the infamous Red Wedding to The Mountain verses The Viper - the most ludicrous death was probably Viserys having molten gold poured over his head by Khal Drogo. 

However, that death scene was hardly the most expensive to produce, the prize instead going to Meryn Trant, who perished at the hands of Arya Stark.

When asked why the scene was so expensive, Benioff replied, according to Radio Times: “She couldn’t really poke out his eyes”.

Meanwhile, in other Game of Thrones news, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has revealed he will once again cameo on the HBO show

“This time,” he said, “I had my broken leg and they were like ‘You’re doing the best zombie walk, we want you to come right towards the camera. I want you to drag this axe behind you.’ I’m like a reborn, come to life Wildling turning into a White Walker.”

The release date for season seven was finally confirmed as 16 July, HBO announcing the news in hugely dramatic (and problematic) fashion.

