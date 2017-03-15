  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7: Ed Sheeran won't be the only musician to cameo

'I’m like a reborn, come to life Wildling turning into a White Walker'

Over the weekend, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed numerous snippets of information regarding the upcoming seventh season at SXSW.

Along with discussing a likely spin-off and season eight episode length, the duo confirmed troubadour Ed Sheeran would have an upcoming cameo.

However, the chart-dominator - who currently holds 14 of 15 top UK singles - won’t be the only musical guest to appear in season seven.

Speaking to The Jasta Show, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds revealed he will once again appear on the show, following his appearance as a Wildling in season five. However, thanks to the events of Hardhome, the guitarist is no longer a Wildling.

“I just came back from my second cameo Game of Thrones,” he said. “This time, I had my broken leg and they were like ‘You’re doing the best zombie walk, we want you to come right towards the camera. I want you to drag this axe behind you.’ I’m like a reborn, come to life Wildling turning into a White Walker.”

Whether the other band members will also appear on the show remains unconfirmed but hopefully their ghoulish selves can return.

Meanwhile, the release date for season seven was finally confirmed as 16 July, HBO announcing the news in hugely dramatic (and problematic) fashion.

