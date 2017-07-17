After months of waiting, Game of Thrones has finally returned, the premiere steadily setting up the (shorter) season to come.

**Spoilers ahead for season seven, episode one ‘Dragonstone’**

One character to make a notable appearance includes The Hound, who is currently travelling Westeros with the Brotherhood Without Banners.

During the episode, the group reach a house within which are two dead people; a child and his daughter. Clegane seems reticent to enter and appears to know those who died, burying them towards the episode’s end.

Of course, The Hound does know exactly who they are, as do we. Now, remember back to season four. The Hound was travelling with Arya Stark, the pair wandering through Westeros.

During the third episode of the season, they meet a farmer and his daughter, the duo trespassing on their land. The Hound claims to be a Tully soldier, calling Arya his daughter.

After being welcomed to their home and eating, The Hound decides to sack the place, taking their gold and knocking down the farmer. "They'll both be dead come winter,” he tells Arya as she complains about his act. Watch the scene here.

Indeed, they were both dead by Winter, but partly thanks to The Hound’s own actions. No doubt much of his actions in the episode are through grief.

Also during the premiere episode, Glastonbury headliner Ed Sheeran made a cameo appearance, something that has irked some viewers but also has a rather large significance for book readers. Read our recap and review of the episode here.