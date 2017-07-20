HBO has released a set of images from this week's Game of Thrones season 7 episode, 'Stormborn', and, first and foremost, one of them suggests we might be spared more of Ed Sheeran's character. Thank the old gods and the new!

One photo (above) sees Arya on horseback at an inn, apparently a long way away from the wood where she encountered Sheeran's character and the rest of the Lannister soldier cohort.

It suggests she swiftly moves on in her journey across Westeros to Winterfell, though we can't entirely rule out an ending to that episode 1 campfire scene, which some fans professed a desire to see end with Arya killing Sheeran and the rest of the soldiers.

Other scenes depicted (you can see them all in the gallery below) are as follows:

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 2 preview

Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth saddle up and prepare to ride out of Winterfell. Off on a diplomatic mission perhaps? Heading for Dragonstone?

​Samwell Tarly and Archmaester Ebrose dig out books in the Citadel. Has Sam convinced Jim Broadbent's character to help him research the White Walkers?

Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Yara Greyjoy, and Ellaria Sand conspire in the Dragonstone war room. We know Yara and Ellaria end up kissing in the episode, so clearly, the war room makes people horny.

Jon Snow and Littlefinger are seen in the Winterfell crypts in two separate images so we can expect this to be a key scene, King Jon appears to confront Baelish over his manipulations in the trailer, throwing him against a wall.

Sansa Stark looks menacing looking over Winterfell, is she still harbouring a desire to reign over it? This girl is going to cause big trouble I can feel it.

Game of Thrones continues on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on Sunday nights.