Whether you watch Game of Thrones season 7's fourth episode, 'The Spoils of War', via the much-talked about leak or remain Unsullied and watch the legal HBO broadcast, you might be wondering about its major cliffhanger.

*SPOILERS AHEAD - click away if you haven't seen episode 4*

Following a stunning battle dominated by Drogon, Jaime charged at Daenerys and the temporarily downed dragon only to have a jet of fire aimed at him, Tyrion uttering: "You fucking idiot," as he watched on.

An unidentified ally came to his aide, tackling Jaime out of the way of the flames and into a nearby river - but, as fire raged above the surface, the final shot saw Jaime sinking into the water's depths.

This ending came as a surprise to those of us who read the leaked script synopsis, which detailed a more transparent (and arguably better) ending.

It confirms not only that Jaime surives, but that it was Bronn who saved him (not Dickon as some wondered) and that he makes it out alive too.

The excerpt in question: 'Just before Drogon strikes, Bronn dives in from the side, and tackles Jaime off his horse and over the side of the bridge. They tumble into the Blackwater Rush as Drogon fries both their horses. The rapids rush Jaime and Bronn away from the bridge and battle, Bronn holding them underwater. Above them the water's surface boils and steams under dragonflame . Drogon does not like missing meals. Drowned men float alongside them. Jaime looks down and sees an even sadder sight: living soldiers trapped on the riverbottom , their armor too heavy to swim. Their eyes look up at Jaime, beseeching him for a help he can't give, as they drown.'

With everything else in the synopsis turning out to be correct, it would be very surprising if we don't witness some of these additional events next episode, and it would be almost unthinkable for the show to have decided to switch things up and kill off Jaime and Bronn without more dialogue/closure on their characters.

As stunning as episode 4 was, it was perhaps a bit of a shame they didn't choose the original ending, the sight of the Lannister guards drowning having the potential to drive home the recklessness and short temper of Daenerys.

Game of Thrones continues Sunday nights on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV.