Game of Thrones season 7 episode 4: Jaimie Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau discusses whether he's dead

'Jaime is such an idiot'

Game of Thrones’ fourth episode this season was arguably the best hour of television seen this year, featuring everything we Watchers love: dragons, battles and awkward reunions. 

** Spoilers for ‘The Spoils of War’ ahead **

Of course, many fans are wondering whether Jaime Lannister will return, having been defeated by Daenerys on the battlefield and currently plunging to his death. 

In a post-episode discussion, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau discussed the outcome, along with the character’s motivations for being so unbelievably stupid as to take on a dragon head-on. 

“Even though Daenerys is the hero and the Lannisters are the villains, being burned alive is not great,” Coster-Waldau told EW. “It’s a terrifying thing when this monster flamethrower comes along and incinerates thousands and thousands of men who are just doing their job.”

On why Jaime made the decision to charge forward: “Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, ‘If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary.”

And will the character survive? He gives no opinion — although the leak script already has some answers — but does say, whatever happens here: “It’s not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can’t imagine.”

Meanwhile, the episode five trailer has been released, teasing a very important reunion. Read out recap and review of episode five, here.

