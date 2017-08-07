Game of Thrones’ fourth episode this season was arguably the best hour of television seen this year, featuring everything we Watchers love: dragons, battles and awkward reunions.

** Spoilers for ‘The Spoils of War’ ahead **

Of course, many fans are wondering whether Jaime Lannister will return, having been defeated by Daenerys on the battlefield and currently plunging to his death.

In a post-episode discussion, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau discussed the outcome, along with the character’s motivations for being so unbelievably stupid as to take on a dragon head-on.

“Even though Daenerys is the hero and the Lannisters are the villains, being burned alive is not great,” Coster-Waldau told EW. “It’s a terrifying thing when this monster flamethrower comes along and incinerates thousands and thousands of men who are just doing their job.”

On why Jaime made the decision to charge forward: “Jaime is such an idiot that he thinks for a second, ‘If I can do this, I can win the whole thing in a Hail Mary.”

And will the character survive? He gives no opinion — although the leak script already has some answers — but does say, whatever happens here: “It’s not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can’t imagine.”

Meanwhile, the episode five trailer has been released, teasing a very important reunion. Read out recap and review of episode five, here.