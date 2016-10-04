  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

Game of Thrones season 7: New actor at Winterfell identified

She was originally thought to be Sophie Turner's stunt double

sansa-stark.jpg

Pictures recently emerged from the set of Game of Thrones season seven, revealing the likes of Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), and Liam Cunningham (Davos) in costume. It was also believed that one young woman with red hair was Sophie Turner’s (Sansa Stark) stunt double.

However, that claim has since been rubbished, the actor having been identified as Megan Parkinson, a National Youth Theatre alumni from Yorkshire who previously played Martha Brown in To Walk Invisible

Watchers on the Wall - a remarkable Game of Thrones fansite - discovered her identity, while the original photographer posted new photos of the actor on his Twitter account. 

So, why wouldn’t she be Turner’s stunt double? First off, as the publication notes, her clothes are relatively plain and the costume features a sword belt, something Sansa would likely not wear. 

There was also a casting call for season seven earlier this year seeking a 16-year-old Northern girl who would take part in “a high-stakes scene with leading cast members.” The same casting call sought out a 10-year-old Northern boy for the same scene; a young boy was photographed alongside Parkinson when the initial photos were released

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Who could she be playing? Watchers on the Wall speculate Alys Karstark, who - in the books - is married off by Jon Snow to a Wildling, thus creating a new house. Chances are, some sort of marriage is going on, with Snow trying to unite the North. Perhaps the boy is an Umber, the Karstark’s and Umber’s joining in marriage through the two? Another Wildling marriage? Something completely different?

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating over another marriage, between Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. Read the theory here.

Comments