Pictures recently emerged from the set of Game of Thrones season seven, revealing the likes of Kit Harington (John Snow), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), and Liam Cunningham (Davos) in costume. It was also believed that one young woman with red hair was Sophie Turner’s (Sansa Stark) stunt double.

However, that claim has since been rubbished, the actor having been identified as Megan Parkinson, a National Youth Theatre alumni from Yorkshire who previously played Martha Brown in To Walk Invisible.

Watchers on the Wall - a remarkable Game of Thrones fansite - discovered her identity, while the original photographer posted new photos of the actor on his Twitter account.

#WatchersOTwall #Irishthrones #Belfast I don't believe she is Sophies double but a new role? Have seen her before but where? pic.twitter.com/lE8uFWVBYt — pap4u (@PAP4U) 3 October 2016

So, why wouldn’t she be Turner’s stunt double? First off, as the publication notes, her clothes are relatively plain and the costume features a sword belt, something Sansa would likely not wear.

There was also a casting call for season seven earlier this year seeking a 16-year-old Northern girl who would take part in “a high-stakes scene with leading cast members.” The same casting call sought out a 10-year-old Northern boy for the same scene; a young boy was photographed alongside Parkinson when the initial photos were released.

Who could she be playing? Watchers on the Wall speculate Alys Karstark, who - in the books - is married off by Jon Snow to a Wildling, thus creating a new house. Chances are, some sort of marriage is going on, with Snow trying to unite the North. Perhaps the boy is an Umber, the Karstark’s and Umber’s joining in marriage through the two? Another Wildling marriage? Something completely different?

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating over another marriage, between Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. Read the theory here.