Game of Thrones season 7: 'It may not actually be the Night King who ends up being the undoing of everybody', says Bran actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright

There's an obvious threat to the Seven Kingdoms heading into Game of Thrones season 7, which looks to be centred around the newly-crowned King Jon mounting a resistance force to fight the White Walkers.

Asked at the premiere of episode 1 who the biggest threat is, Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark) admitted as much: "Oh it's so the Night King."

He did, however, suggest that it is human error and foolish pride that might ultimately be Westeros' downfall.

"It may not actually be the Night King who ends up being the undoing of everybody," he added, suggesting the humans will be their own worst enemy thanks to rivalry and infighting.

Jon Snow/Stark/Targaryen faces it in his own house, with Sansa set to cause problems this season that go beyond just sibling bickering.

Game of Thrones season 7 launches on HBO, Sky Atlantic and NOWTV on 16 July.

You can ready yourself in terms of viewing method with this guide, and read an 'everything you need to know' on the season here.

