HBO has revealed more details on when it plans to release its Game of Thrones spin-off with programming president Casey Bloys stating he doesn't want it to steal any thunder from the main series.

“The number one priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones," Bloys told reporters - following a panel at the Television Critic Association (TCA) - in reference to the eighth and final season. ”I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that.

“That season will happen, and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else. What I don't want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing, and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It's best to separate it and that's what we'll do.”

There are currently five Thrones spinoffs in the works with HBO eager to broaden the universe of its most successful property - if given the go ahead, The Hollywood Reporter points out it'll mark the first time HBO has produced another series based on a pre-existing one.

Bloys added: “We'll be lucky to get one that hits and we're hopeful and we'll see.”

He went on to offer further details on episode count and running time of the eighth season which will air on the network next year.

Game of Thrones season seven continues in HBO this Sunday (30 July) and on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic in the UK the following evening.