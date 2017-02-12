The first season of Stranger Things was a surprise success, almost no-one predicting the show would become the phenomenal series we know and love today.
However, becoming hugely popular isn’t all good. Spoiler hunters wanting to find out details regarding season 2 are doing all in their power to discover information about the show.
Luckily, executive producer Shawn Levy - director of Night at the Museum and producer of Arrival - knew just who to call: the guys behind HBO’s worldwide hit Game of Thrones.
“We literally consulted with the producers of Game of Thrones to learn security protocols,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We had no security protocols last season and we have extensive security protocols this season. I can’t speak about what they are because then people could crack them. We protect every story point, every page of every script.”
Co-creator Ross Duffer added: “I just knew I used to throw my sides away and now they have to be burnt.”
Millie Bobby Brown - who plays Eleven on the show - revealed how both the show and the characters now have code names: “It’s this weird thing,” she said. “On the call sheets our names are across it and if we lose it, we’re dead.”
Recently, the world was treated to a first look at Stranger Things 2 via a surprise Super Bowl advert. Since then, Eleven’s new hair style has been debuted, as has the plot synopses.
