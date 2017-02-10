The Stranger Things finale managed to be just as satisfying as it was inconclusive, leaving the door wide open for a return to Hawkins, Indiana - and a few more answers about what lies in the Upside Down.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed the first plot details for the show's second season which, as we know, takes place a year after the events of the first instalment; specifically, taking place during Halloween, which explains why we've seen the boys dressed up as the Ghostbusters.

However, the new episodes will start to explore the effect Will Byers' trip the Upside Down has had on his body and psyche, especially considering the last time we saw him, he was coughing up some unearthly slug creature.

"He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not," says co-creator Matt Duffer. "So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder."

Meanwhile, Will's mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) will have a new love interested in former high school classmate Bob (Sean Astin), who she believes can provide a strong father figure to her children. Hopper (David Harbour), meanwhile, is attempting to keep the events of the Upside Down secret from the town in order to protect Joyce and the children.



Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike must also deal with the loss of those close to them, Barb and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) respectively - although the trailer's pretty clearly indicated the latter will be making her return.

Two new characters will also be introduced in the form of brother-sister duo Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink). Max becomes friends with the boys, providing some romantic interest for Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), but Billy proves very different.

“Stephen King always has really great human villains," Duffer teased. "The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that."

New creatures have also been hinted at, in what's been described as "different kinds of horror", including a polliwog-like pet for Dustin.

Stranger Things season 2 will air in time for Halloween.