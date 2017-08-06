Jeremy Clarkson has been taken to hospital in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia.

The Grand Tour host, 57, was admitted to hospital in Majorca on Friday, during a family holiday.

He posted a picture on Instagram of tubes in his arm and his hospital identity tags around his wrist, writing: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: "Jeremy Clarkson was admitted to hospital on Friday morning during a family holiday in Spain and is being treated for pneumonia."

Clarkson was on a break with his family after shooting the Amazon Prime show with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, when he fell ill.

He had planned to return to work after his holiday.

I could send you one but it's of me in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital. Better? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 4, 2017

In a message on Twitter, the ex-Top Gear host told his friend Jemima Goldsmith he was "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital."

A source told The Sun: "Jeremy has never been too concerned with clean living but this has knocked him for six.

"He's told friends not to expect to hear too much from him over the next few weeks which is very unlike him, and obviously his family are concerned."

It comes two months after Hammond was airlifted to hospital when his car crashed while filming The Grand Tour.

The TV presenter, 47, was driving an electric super car in Switzerland when it crashed and burst into flames.

Hammond escaped the crash, which left the vehicle scorched and on its roof, with no serious injuries.

Clarkson was dropped from Top Gear in 2015 over what the BBC called an "unprovoked physical attack" on Oisin Tymon.

He went on to reveal that he thought he probably had cancer at the time he hit the Top Gear producer, but later got the all-clear.