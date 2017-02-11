J.K. Rowling has engaged in a Twitter feud with British broadcaster Piers Morgan following his appearance on a US talk show which saw him exchange a war of words with Australian comedian Jim Jefferies following his defence of President Donald Trump.

In last night's (10 February) episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Jefferies lashed out at Morgan for refusing to refer to Trump's travel ruling as a Muslim ban.

Rowling immediately vented her fury on Twitter - as well as comedian Patton Oswalt and Star Trek actor George Takei.

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017



Morgan refused to take this lying down, responding to the Harry Potter author saying that's why he's never read a word of her globally-successful book series - but Rowling had the comebacks lined up.

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Everything I said was factual.

If you think screaming 'FUCK OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken. https://t.co/0U9fVoTjfc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

No bigger bullies right now than the shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade.

You lost, so suck it up Dolores. https://t.co/RFQkyJWxZ5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

You can watch the full heated exchange between Morgan and Jefferies below.

It emerged today that a newspaper from the Dominican Republic mistakenly used a picture of Alec Baldwin impersonating Donald Trump in place of the actual President in a serious article about his policies in the Middle East.