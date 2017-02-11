J.K. Rowling has engaged in a Twitter feud with British broadcaster Piers Morgan following his appearance on a US talk show which saw him exchange a war of words with Australian comedian Jim Jefferies following his defence of President Donald Trump.
In last night's (10 February) episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Jefferies lashed out at Morgan for refusing to refer to Trump's travel ruling as a Muslim ban.
Rowling immediately vented her fury on Twitter - as well as comedian Patton Oswalt and Star Trek actor George Takei.
Morgan refused to take this lying down, responding to the Harry Potter author saying that's why he's never read a word of her globally-successful book series - but Rowling had the comebacks lined up.
You can watch the full heated exchange between Morgan and Jefferies below.
It emerged today that a newspaper from the Dominican Republic mistakenly used a picture of Alec Baldwin impersonating Donald Trump in place of the actual President in a serious article about his policies in the Middle East.
