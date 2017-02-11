In the run up to his presidency, Donald Trump made it very clear that he was not a fan of Alec Baldwin's impersonations in which he famously mimicked the Republican candidate on Saturday Night Live.

It's emerged, however, that so effective is the impression, a newspaper has mistakenly used a picture of Baldwin's version of Trump in place of actual Donald Trump.

The newspaper in question is the Dominican Republic's El Nacional with the gaffe arriving in a story about the President's policies in the Middle East.

As far as reports are concerned, the piece was not intended to be satirical or tongue-in-cheek which makes the entire error more hilarious.

See for yourself below.

That awkward moment when a Dominican newspaper uses a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/nRUlikR7Ef — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 11, 2017

Baldwin's not the only one to have jumped on the impression bandwagon; Melissa McCarthy impersonated White House press secretary Sean Spicer while Rosie O'Donnell threw her name into the ring to take on Trump's assistant, Steve Bannon.

This week, Australian comedian Jim Jefferies tore into Piers Morgan on a US talk show after the British broadcaster refused to brand Trump's travel ruling a Muslim ban.