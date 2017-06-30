Some bittersweet news for Sense8 fans.

Netflix has announced that the Wachowski sisters show will return from its sudden cancellation, but only for a two-hour finale special which will give fans the ending they truly deserve.

The news came through Netflix's Twitter account, which posted a video of the show's characters reunited once more, and singing along to 'What's Up' by the 4 Non Blondes; it came with the statement, "It's happening. Two-hour finale episode. Tell your cluster."

Sense8's Twitter account also posted a heartfelt message from co-creator Lana Wachowski, who wrote: "I have been meaning to write this letter for some time. The outpouring of love and grief that came in the wake of the news that Sense8 would not be continuing was so intense that I often found myself unable to open my own email. I confess I fell into a fairly serious depression."

"I had never worked so hard," she added. "Or put so much of myself into a project as I had with Sense8 and its cancellation hollowed me out. I felt the disappointment of my amazing crew (I wish people could understand the impossibilities they achieved with implausible regularity.)"



"I felt the sadness of the actors who had given so much of themselves, always finding more whenever the sun broke from the clouds. But most of all I felt the heartbreak of our fans (again I wish I could cluster with you to share some of the beautiful moments, the hugs, tears and laughter, as well as the insightful and humbling conversations I have had with people who have connected to this show; they are unlike any fans I have ever encountered as an artist)."

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017



Sense8 was also cancelled alongside Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down, with the former's fans desperately trying to get the show renewed through petitions and online messages. At the time, Netflix responded with: "We've thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can't".

The series follows eight 'sensates', strangers from across the globe who have been linked mentally and emotionally to one another since birth.