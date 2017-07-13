After announcing the Wachowski sisters series Sense8 has been cancelled, Netflix offered fans some closure; a two-hour finale episode that reunites the cast once more.

Little has been said about what the special episode will contain, actor Freema Agyeman — who plays Amanita Caplan on the show — offering some insight in a new interview.

“[Series creator] Lana Wachowski had this five-year story arc,” she told RadioTimes. “Obviously I don’t know how that’s going to be affected now, considering we’re only two seasons i.”

She continued: “This special – I don’t know if it’s going to serve to answer all the questions, I really don’t know. I do know it probably won’t end on a huge cliffhanger like season two did, because should it not come back that would just… That’s what made everybody kick off I think.”

Agyeman remained unclear whether the episode would wrap up loose ends, or whether there’s some sort of plan to continue on after. “I don’t know – I’m looking forward to finding out,” she added.

The actor, who played Martha Jones on Doctor Who, spoke about the show being massively expensive, having filmed in 14 countries: “This is a business, somebody is counting the bottom line… But I think the fans felt really cheated that it ended on such a huge cliffhanger.”

Sense8 was also cancelled alongside Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down, with the former's fans desperately trying to get the show renewed through petitions and online messages. At the time, Netflix responded with: "We've thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can't".

The series follows eight 'sensates', strangers from across the globe who have been linked mentally and emotionally to one another since birth.